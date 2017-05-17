Tornado reportedly causes damage in Wisner, NE - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Tornado reportedly causes damage in Wisner, NE

The National Weather Service is reporting that there is significant damage from a tornado near Wisner, Nebraska. Not much is known so far about the damage and we haven't heard any reports of injuries.  We have a reporter headed to the area and we'll bring you more information as soon as it's available. The tornado dropped down around 4:00 p.m.   Wisner also saw significant damage in 2014 when twin tornadoes hit the Wisner-Pilger area.  

