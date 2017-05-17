Omaha man convicted of killing 4 to learn fate May 30

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A three-judge panel will announce later this month the fate of a man convicted of killing four people in and around Omaha in 2013.

The panel will announce on May 30 whether Nikko Jenkins will get the death penalty or life in prison.

Jenkins was convicted of four counts of first-degree murder for the August 2013 shooting deaths in and around Omaha of Juan Uribe-Pena, Jorge Cajiga-Ruiz, Curtis Bradford and Andrea Kruger in three separate attacks.

Kruger was his final victim. Prosecutors say Jenkins pulled Kruger from her car, shot her four times in the street and then stole her vehicle.

Jenkins pleaded no contest in 2014, but his sentencing has been delayed for years because of concerns about his mental competency.

Courtesy: The Omaha World-Herald