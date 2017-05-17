Malcolm residents help out local business

Clean up is underway at the future home of a Malcolm restaurant.

Lippy's barbecue is dealing with the aftermath of Tuesday’s night rains.

The water poured through a section of the unfinished roof.

About 20 community members pitched in trying to remove it.

They said it was coming in faster than they could handle.

"It was chaos. Everybody was trying was trying to find something. It was bucket after bucket after bucket going out the door,” Lippy’s BBQ Co-Owner Sandy Streeter said.

That hole is now closed, but the owners got a bit of déjà vu Wednesday afternoon as showers ramped up again.

Volunteers scrambled to place buckets, pans and bowls to collect the drips.

In fact, they've been working overtime to dry up things.

"There isn't as many as there was last night, but it's just clean up now. We're winning the battle we're ahead of it now,” Sandy’s Father Don Vanarsdall said.

He also dedicated his time with the cleanup efforts.

The community stepped in more ways than one including lending their fans and shop vacs.

Owners Kelly and Sandy Streeter are thankful for the extra hands.

"It was very humbling to have all these people come to you in need when you're not even asking for their help that to me is really special,” Lippy’s BBQ Co-Owner Kelly Streeter said.

The owners said this shouldn't delay their plans of opening the new spot.

They hope to have everything done by the end of June.