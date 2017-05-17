Pick-up crashes into building

A truck crashed into a building on west O Street.

It happened near Capitol Beach Boulevard around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. A truck jumped the median, crossed the lanes, and crashed into the Surplus Center building.

One man was taken to the hospital with injuries.

"I do know that he was reporting at least at one injury, but at this point i can not confirm what the injury status is," says Sgt. Ben Seeman, Lincoln Police Department.

Police are still investigating how this happened. The owners of the building are still figuring out damage amounts.