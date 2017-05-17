Excellence In Education: Chess Tournament

The kids at North American Martyrs School in Lincoln are pretty good at chess.

Eighteen students recently returned from the 2017 Supernationals Tournament in Nashville, TN.

Nearly 6,000 players from 49 states competed in the tournament.

NAM won just under 70% of their games, and had several grade and skill levels place - highlighted by a 9th place finish for the K-8 Under 750 team.

Five students also placed in the top 20 individually.