Local cyclists have taken to the roads for a good cause Wednesday night.

They road their bikes for miles in absolute silence. This was to remember local bikers who have lost their lives riding on public roadways. Around seventeen cyclists have died this year while riding their bikes.

So the group wore helmets, followed the rules of the road, and didn't speak a word.

Their goal was to raise awareness and make the roads more safe for bikers.

"I tell everybody to make sure they take safety precautions like having a tail light, a head light, even during the day time," said event coordinator, John LeDuc.

The Ride of Silence started at the Children’s Zoo, went near the Devaney Center and circled back up to the zoo for an 11 mile bike ride.

