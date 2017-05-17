New Woods Tennis Center - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

New Woods Tennis Center

The dedication of the Woods Tennis Center happened Wednesday.

The new indoor facility replaced the two white "bubbles" at Woods Park. This new structure houses six indoor courts, locker rooms, offices, and an elevated viewing deck.

This project has been in the works since 2014.

"This has been going on for years with the Parks and Rec, the city, and the mayor and basically we started for the kids," said founder Henry Cox.

"Apposed to a private club, this is a public tennis facility and it's unique and from our perspective it's really kind of a gem," Woods Tennis President, Carmen Grant said.

The facility is ready for use. It was completed with the help of over 450 donors.

