New Woods Tennis Center

We have a reporter on the way and we'll bring you updates when they become available.More >>
A 25-year-old Bellevue man accused of child abuse in the death of his girlfriend's toddler has made a plea deal.More >>
Police say a motorcyclist died at a hospital after a collision with a car in south-central Omaha.More >>
Clean up is underway at the future home of a Malcolm restaurant. Lippy's barbecue is dealing with the aftermath of Tuesday’s night rains. The water poured through a section of the unfinished roof. About 20 community members pitched in trying to remove it. They said it was coming in faster than they could handle. "It was chaos. Everybody was trying was trying to find something.More >>
Powerful winds and heavy rain have ripped through eastern Nebraska, leaving behind damaged homes, farms and businesses and thousands of people without electricity.More >>
It happened near Capitol Beach Boulevard around 4 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Tornadoes, lightning and hail were all in the mix in the mix for parts of Nebraska, Tuesday evening. A land spout tornado was spotted northeast of Exeter, Nebraska, with a video sent in from Boek Seed Services. Heavy rains hit parts of Lincoln, along with some hail and lightning. Near 37th and Yankee Hill lightning hit a home. It knocked a couple of bricks loose and bent some siding, neighbors were frightened, but no one was hurt. People in the neighborhood saw a flash and then a...More >>
A three-judge panel will announce later this month the fate of a man convicted of killing four people in and around Omaha in 2013.More >>
Two people are recovering this morning after an overnight car crash.More >>
