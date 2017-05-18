Local family is pushing for surgery for their newborn

Clean up is underway at the future home of a Malcolm restaurant. Lippy's barbecue is dealing with the aftermath of Tuesday’s night rains. The water poured through a section of the unfinished roof. About 20 community members pitched in trying to remove it. They said it was coming in faster than they could handle. "It was chaos. Everybody was trying was trying to find something.More >>
The mother's emotional journey might be the most difficult and dramatic. Elizabeth Schrader went to the hospital for a scheduled c-section nine months into her pregnancy with her third child. She quickly found out things were far from routine.More >>
A three-judge panel will announce later this month the fate of a man convicted of killing four people in and around Omaha in 2013.More >>
The kids at North American Martyrs School in Lincoln are pretty good at chess.More >>
It happened near Capitol Beach Boulevard around 4 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
The Oswald family's storage shed flattened. Debris tossed into trees. Tractors buried.More >>
Police say a motorcyclist died at a hospital after a collision with a car in south-central Omaha.More >>
We have a reporter on the way and we'll bring you updates when they become available.More >>
A 25-year-old Bellevue man accused of child abuse in the death of his girlfriend's toddler has made a plea deal.More >>
We'll be dry today with a mostly cloudy sky and cool temperatures...More >>
