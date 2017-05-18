Local family is pushing for surgery for their newborn

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

The family says while baby Brooke is awaiting surgery.The mother's emotional journey might be the most difficult and dramatic. Elizabeth Schrader went to the hospital for a scheduled c-section nine months into her pregnancy with her third child. She quickly found out things were far from routine. She says, "I was waiting to hear my baby cry, but she didn't?"

The nurses told her the baby's umbilical cord was wrapped tightly around her neck. Stopping her from making any sound..

The mother says, "I was just thankful she wasn't dead."With a sigh of relief the family thought everything was okay, but things changed. The baby was transferred to Omaha to be seeing by specialist there.



Edward Schrader, the father says, "My daughter said to me.. Put a band-aid on her and bring her home."



Doctors here in Lincoln says this is something that happens and it's something that occurs during labor. They add there's a possibility this can easily happen when the baby is very active in the womb. Specialist wants to remind anyone who's pregnant to always call their OBGYN if they don't feel any movement from their baby for a few hours. Doctors add, it's crucial to have you and your baby checked out.



As for baby Brooke, she's hanging onto the doctor's observation and decision to take her into surgery.



