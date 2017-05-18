BREAKING: Roger Ailes Dead at 77 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

BREAKING NEWS: The former head of Fox News Corp. Roger Ailes has died at the age of 77.

ABC News, as well as multiple other sources, including Fox News, has confirmed the news this morning.

