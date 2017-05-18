Meth found at local middle school - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Meth found at local middle school

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
An Irving Middle School teacher found meth in a trash can.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.  

Lincoln Police say the teacher found it after a student alerted another teacher.  

There was 2.5 grams found.  

Officers met up with the student who is thought to be responsible for bringing the meth to school.  

A 12 year old boy has been referred to juvenile court.  

Police are still investigating.

