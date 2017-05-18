Meth found at local middle school

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

An Irving Middle School teacher found meth in a trash can.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Lincoln Police say the teacher found it after a student alerted another teacher.

There was 2.5 grams found.

Officers met up with the student who is thought to be responsible for bringing the meth to school.

A 12 year old boy has been referred to juvenile court.

Police are still investigating.