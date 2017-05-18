Lincoln Police led on chase overnight - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Police led on chase overnight

Lincoln Police arrested 34-year-old Shay Payne, Jr early Thursday morning.

Police said Payne ran from officers at the U-Stop near 33rd and Superior around 1 a.m. They said they recognized him from his warrants.

LPD set a perimeter and a K-9 track. Officers said it led to a nearby apartment, which they found him inside.

He was taken in custody for his warrants and cited for driving during revocation, refuse to comply and hinder, delay or interrupt arrest.

