1 dead, 12 injured after car crashes into Times Square, NY

One person is dead and 12 others were injured in a car crash in Times Square in New York City today, fire officials said.

The driver is in custody, according to a law enforcement source.

Law enforcement sources said the driver, who has two DWIs on his record, tried to flee before he was taken into custody.

The driver is 26 years old, according to a city official.

The FDNY said the collision took place at 45th Street and Broadway.

The car appeared to catch fire after crashing. Emergency vehicles are at the scene.

The conditions of those injured are unknown, ABC station WABC said.

