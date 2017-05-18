Excellence in Education: Advice from Seniors to Underclassmen

Posted by: Gwen Baumgardner

As the semester comes to a close, we want to continue recognizing Nebraska's top students. We recently met some of these awesome students at Channel Eight's annual 'Best of the Class' event.

About 80 students were recognized at the event. Students said they enjoyed meeting with other valedictorians from across the state.

All of the students had perfect GPA's and many are role models to underclassmen at their schools.

At the event, they offered advice for younger students.

"Do your homework," says McKenna.

"Don't procrastinate. Deadlines come around a lot faster than you think- especially with scholarships. They'll definitely, definitely be worth it in the end," says April.



"Try hard in school, but try to make it fun too," says Austin.

"Do everything you possibly can, because you only get one shot at high school. And high school really ramps you up for college," says Kathy.

"Find things that you're really, genuinely interested in. And second of all, look for things to go and pursue. And pursue those opportunities, because that's what's going to be helpful in finding a passion," says Andy.

