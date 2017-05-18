NEB SOC: Huskers Release 2017 Schedule

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Article link: http://www.huskers.com/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=100&ATCLID=211597956

Schedule link: http://www.huskers.com/SportSelect.dbml?&DB_OEM_ID=100&SPID=26&SPSID=40

Huskers Release 2017 Schedule

The Nebraska soccer team continues its tradition of playing a strong schedule in 2017, when the Huskers face eight teams that qualified for the 2016 NCAA Tournament. NU is set to host nine regular-season games in the third year of Barbara Hibner Stadium, after averaging 1,182 fans per game last season, which ranks third in program history.



The Huskers will host an exhibition game against Colorado College on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7:05 p.m., before traveling to Lawrence, Kan., for a pair of games to kick off the regular season. Nebraska plays Kansas on Aug. 18 at 7:00 p.m. and Tulsa on Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. Both games will be played at Rock Chalk Park.

The next weekend, the Big Red holds its home opener on Friday, Aug. 25 against South Dakota at 7:05 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 27, Nebraska hosts Missouri at 6:30 p.m.



Nebraska starts the month of September in Pullman, Wash., battling Washington State (Sept. 1) and Montana (Sept. 3). The Huskers return home the next weekend to compete against San Diego State on Friday, Sept. 8 at 7:05 p.m. and Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1:05 p.m.



On Sept. 15, the Huskers begin conference play by facing the Hawkeyes in Iowa City, Iowa, at 7:00 p.m. The next weekend, NU welcomes Ohio State (Sept. 22) and Penn State (Sept. 24), both NCAA Tournament qualifiers last season. The game against the Buckeyes starts at 7:05 p.m., while the match against the Nittany Lions begins at 1:05 p.m.



The Huskers travel to Michigan for a weekend against the Spartans and the Wolverines. On Friday, Sept. 29, Michigan State hosts Nebraska at 5:00 p.m. (CT). On Oct. 1, Michigan welcomes the Huskers at 1:00 p.m. (CT).



On Oct. 5, Maryland comes to Lincoln for a game at 7:05 p.m. and three days later, the Huskers host Rutgers at 1:05 p.m.



Nebraska begins a stretch of away games, beginning with Purdue on Thursday, Oct. 12. A few days later, Nebraska travels to face Indiana on Oct. 15. The Huskers conclude the away series with a game against Northwestern on Oct. 20.



The Huskers finish the regular season at home against 2016 Big Ten Tournament Champion Minnesota on Oct. 25. The game, set to begin a 7:05 p.m., will serve as Senior Day for Nebraska's seniors.



The 2017 Big Ten Tournament starts Oct. 29 on the campuses of the top four teams. The semifinals are set for Nov. 3 and the finals will be played on Nov. 5.

2017 Nebraska Soccer Schedule (all times central)

Saturday, Aug. 12: Colorado College (Exhibition) – 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18: Kansas – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20: Tulsa – 10:00 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 25: South Dakota – 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27: Missouri – 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1: Washington State – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3: Montana – noon

Friday, Sept. 8: San Diego State – 7:05 p. m.

Sunday, Sept. 10: Pittsburgh – 1:05 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15: Iowa – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22: Ohio State – 7:05 p. m.

Sunday, Sept. 24: Penn State – 1:05 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29: Michigan State – 5:00 p. m.

Sunday, Oct. 1: Michigan – 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5: Maryland – 7:05 p. m.

Sunday, Oct. 8: Rutgers – 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12: Purdue – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15: Indiana – 11 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 20: Northwestern – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25: Minnesota – 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29: Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 3: Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

Sunday, Nov. 5: Big Ten Tournament Finals