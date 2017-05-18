South Dakota woman killed in Nebraska crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

VALENTINE, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a South Dakota woman has been killed in a northern Nebraska collision.

The accident occurred early Monday morning on U.S. Highway 83, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of Valentine. Cherry County Attorney Eric Scott says 68-year-old Philomene Redbull, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was killed when her pickup truck collided head-on with another vehicle driven by a Texas man.

The other driver was identified as 35-year-old Jesus Rodriquez, of Houston. He was taken to Cherry County Hospital. A hospital spokesman said Thursday that there was no patient by that name at the hospital.

Courtesy: KVSH Reports