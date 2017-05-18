The 1975 Concert Moving to Pinnacle Bank Arena

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

(Lincoln, NE) - The 1975 concert slated for Pinewood Bowl Theater on Friday, May 19 has been moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena because of impending inclement weather.



The decision to move the show was announced Thursday by SMG Lincoln, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, promoter Mammoth, and The 1975. "Our main interest is the safety of the fans," said SMG Lincoln General Manager Tom Lorenz. Forecasts for Friday evening call for rain and thunderstorms.



The 1975 tickets previously purchased for Pinewood Bowl will be honored at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The show will begin at 7:15 p.m. as originally scheduled. Opening for the 1975 are special guests Pale Waves and Colouring.



Tickets for the show are available at Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office and at Ticketmaster.