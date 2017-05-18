16-year-old girl found dead weighed just 56 pounds

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

PERRY, Iowa (AP) _ Investigators say a 16-year-old girl found dead last week in her central Iowa home weighed just 56 pounds and was severely malnourished.

Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn said Thursday at a news conference that Sabrina Ray was found dead Friday evening after a 911 call was placed from the Perry home. Vaughn says the girl's adoptive parents, 41-year-old Marc Ray and 40-year-old Misty Ray, weren't home when the call was placed, but arrived around the time rescue crews did. They have been arrested and each charged with child endangerment resulting in death and seven other child endangerment and negligence counts.

Vaughn says three other children also were removed from the home.

Sabrina Ray's death has drawn comparisons the October starvation death of 16-year-old Nicole Finn, of Des Moines.