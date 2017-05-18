NEB T&F: Huskers Earn 45 Bids to NCAA West Regional Meet

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Nebraska track and field team earned a total of 45 bids to the NCAA West Preliminary Round at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas on May 25-27.

Athletes who rank among the top 48 in their respective events earned berths into the NCAA West Preliminary Round, as well as the 24 best relay times.

The Husker men claimed 26 bids to the regional meet, while the women's team accounted for 19. Athletes with the top-12 times/marks and the best 12 relay teams at both the NCAA East and West prelims will qualify for the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon from June 7-10.

Husker Men's Regional Qualifiers (listed by regional seed)

2. Nick Percy, Discus - 206-5 (62.91m)

T3. Landon Bartel, High Jump - 7-2 1/2 (2.20m)

T3. Mike McCann, High Jump - 7-2 1/2 (2.20m)

T5. Antoine Lloyd, 110m Hurdles - 13.56

9. 4x400m Relay - 3:06.18

10. Andy Neal, 400m Hurdles - 50.62

T10. Kaiwan Culmer, Triple Jump - 52-10 3/4 (16.12m)

13. Moujtaba Mohammed, 800m - 1:48.09

13. Seth Derr, Javelin - 227-6 (69.35m)

T13. Grant Anderson, High Jump - 7-1 1/2 (2.17m)

15. Drew Wiseman, 400m Hurdles - 50.82

T17. Steven Cahoy, Pole Vault - 17-5 (5.31m)

T18. Jake Bender, 400m - 46.32

T20. Isaiah Griffith, Long Jump - 25-1 3/4 (7.66m)

24. Khalil Davis, Discus - 180-7 (55.05m)

T26. Isaiah Griffith, Triple Jump - 50-11 (15.52m)

27. Luke Siedhoff, 110m Hurdles - 14.10

27. Tyler Loontjer, Pole Vault - 17-1 1/2 (5.22m)

27. Elijah Lucy, Long Jump - 24-11 1/4 (7.60m)

29. Nick Coghill, Discus - 179-3 (54.65m)

36. Carlos Davis, Discus - 177-1 (53.99m)

37. Nick Coghill, Shot Put - 59-1 1/4 (18.01m)

T37. Peter Spinks, 3,000m SC - 8:57.89

T40. Noah Gabel, Long Jump - 24-7 1/4 (7.50m)

42. Kino Dunkley, Discus - 175-2 (53.40m)

48. Wyatt McGuire, 10,000m - 29:39.14

Husker Women's Regional Qualifiers (listed by regional seed)

4. Brittni Wolczyk, Javelin - 178-9 (54.48m)

8. Jasmine Barge, 400m Hurdles - 57.68

8. Tierra Williams, Triple Jump - 44-0 1/2 (13.42m)

9. Alex Meyer, Discus - 183-6 (55.93m)

12. 4x400m Relay - 3:36.25

12. Petra Luteran, High Jump - 5-11 1/4 (1.81m)

12. Tierra Williams, Long Jump - 20-9 3/4 (6.34m)

14. Angela Mercurio, Triple Jump - 43-1 (13.13m)

15. Andy Jacobs, Pole Vault - 13-9 (4.19m)

15. Toni Tupper, Shot Put - 53-11 3/4 (16.45m)

18. Kierra Griggs, 400m - 53.14

19. Michaela Peskova, 400m Hurdles - 58.73

19. 4x100m Relay - 44.79

22. Chase Wolinski, Javelin - 157-7 (48.04m)

24. Virginia Hill, 400m Hurdles - 58.96

31. Raynesha Lewis, Long Jump - 20-1 3/4 (6.14m)

35. Sydney Otto, Javelin - 151-6 (46.19m)

41. Quashira McIntosh, 200m - 23.59

46. Chanel Freeman, 100m Hurdles - 13.63