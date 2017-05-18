Sisters travel the nation volunteering

Arrive in time for Give to Lincoln Day

Posted by: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Two sisters set a goal to volunteer in all 50 states.

They came to Nebraska just in time for Give to Lincoln Day.

Lindsay and Lee Ellen Fulmer's journey to serve began last July when the started Project Wave.

"I kind of wanted to see what are the needs that people are having and what are nonprofits already doing to give back," Lindsay Fulmer said.

Lindsay lived in Oklahoma, and her sister Lee Ellen in North Carolina.

Coincidentally, Lee Ellen had the same idea.

So far they've traveled to 45 states, with just five left to go.

They've worked with special needs facilities, community outreach and art centers, food banks and more.

It's taught them an important lesson, Lee Ellen said.

"There are actually people out there doing great things. People are kind, people are generous and you just have to search for that," she said.

The ladies chose Lincoln's Bridges to Hope, an organization helping former prisoners get back into society.

"If they're sleeping on the floor and they have to get a bed, we don't want them to go back to stealing or selling or anything like that so we try and give them a second chance," said Rhonda Mattingly, Bridges to Hope executive director.

This year's Give to Lincoln Day is especially important to Bridges to Hope.

Their founder's wife raised enough money for the past few years, but she passed away and money is running out.

They have a goal of $10,000 dollars raised today.

Bridges to Hope is just one of 320 nonprofits involved in the day, sponsored by the Lincoln Community Foundation.

Donations made today have a bigger impact than those made on any other day, said Barbara Bartel, president of Lincoln Community Foundation.

"We have $350,000 dollars that is contributed by sponsors of today and after the day is over every nonprofit will get a proportional amount of that match fund so every gift counts more," Bartel said.

You can donate until midnight online at givetolincoln.com.

For the Fulmer sisters, it was clear that Lincoln was a caring community.

Lindsay said, "there are a lot of great nonprofits here doing great work."