Teen caffeine-induced death prompts concerns

A South Carolina teen's death has shocked the nation.

16–year–old Davis Allen Cripe collapsed in school after consuming three caffeinated drinks over a two hour span.

The coroner said the amount affected his heart causing him to die.

It has highlighted the dangers of caffeine

"We want to do today is make people understand that these drinks and this amount of caffeine and how it's ingested can have dire consequences,” Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said.

So how much is too much?

Medical experts say it's rare to drink enough to kill you, but the tolerance varies by person.

They said you should pay attention to how it makes you feel.

"Too much is that dose, whatever that is makes you feel jittery or gives you a headache or makes it hard to concentrate,” University of Nebraska Medical Center assistant professor Dr. Ally Dering-Anderson said.

Health professionals said the amount consumed in a span of time makes a difference.

The body can process caffeine quickly.

Officials said the form of the drug and how it's taken matters too.

For example, energy drinks typically have double or triple compared to the amount of a cup of coffee or soft drink.

It's also recommended to stay away from caffeine powders or pills.

"That would be pure caffeine. It would be such a massive dose compared to what you have any beverage. That's when things get really dangerous,” Dr. Dering-Anderson said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises teens, ages 12 to 18, to not take more than 100 milligrams of caffeine per day.

It's estimated about 400 milligrams a day is safe for healthy adults.