Construction scheduled for two busy Lincoln bridges

More construction is slated to hit some busy Lincoln bridges.

The first is the West O bridge that goes over Salt Creek near Sun Valley Blvd.

The other bridge is near North 27th and Fairfield, which is between Cornhusker and Superior.

"We'll work on the paving at the ends of the bridge where often times people can feel that bump," said Zack Becker, a city engineer.

"We're going to work on the rails of the 27th Street Bridge and some street lighting and traffic signals." The West O Street Bridge is a little less involved - it's just some paving on the ends of the bridge to fix those bumps people feel."

City officials say work will take 3-4 months at each location.

They say they'll keep traffic moving the whole time - but it'll be down to one lane.

That's a concern for business owners like Terry Johnson, who owns a gas station on the corner of 27th and Fairfield.

"The bridge is right there," Johnson said.

He says the work will make it more difficult for his delivery trucks, as well as customers.

"It's probably going to affect business some, we don't know how much," he said.

"Of course, LES is right across the street, too - lots of traffic - so it's going to be an interesting process to see how it all develops."

Despite the trouble it may cause, Johnson says he appreciates the city holding open houses like the one the city held Thursday night that get people up to speed.

"We found out the information tonight that we need to know. It's a year ahead of time yet, so, hopefully, we can be prepared when it does happen," he said.

The projects are expected to cost $1.7 million with 80% of that coming from federal funds.