'Give To Lincoln Day' raises over $3 million - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

'Give To Lincoln Day' raises over $3 million

'Give To Lincoln Day' raises over $3 million

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

More than 16-thousand people helped raise over $3.6 million for 'Give To Lincoln Day' on Thursday. 

These results are as of 11 p.m.. 

To see the latest, click on the link attached:

https://givetolincoln.com/

Give To Lincoln Day is a 24-hour event that encourages everyone to contribute to Lincoln and Lancaster County nonprofit organizations through a single online giving platform on May 18th. Give To Lincoln Day is coordinated by Lincoln Community Foundation, in partnership with local nonprofit organizations.

Every donation makes a bigger impact on Give To Lincoln Day because nonprofits also get a proportional share of a $350,000 match fund.

The purpose of Give To Lincoln Day is to promote philanthropy in Lincoln and Lancaster County. There are three primary goals:

  1. Introduce new donors to our nonprofit organizations.
  2. Help Lincoln nonprofit organizations tell their stories and educate Lincoln about the positive impact they have on our lives.
  3. Shine a community spotlight on this day of charitable giving to raise a substantial amount of new money to assist the local nonprofit network.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.