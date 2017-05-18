'Give To Lincoln Day' raises over $3 million

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

More than 16-thousand people helped raise over $3.6 million for 'Give To Lincoln Day' on Thursday.

These results are as of 11 p.m..

Give To Lincoln Day is a 24-hour event that encourages everyone to contribute to Lincoln and Lancaster County nonprofit organizations through a single online giving platform on May 18th. Give To Lincoln Day is coordinated by Lincoln Community Foundation, in partnership with local nonprofit organizations.

Every donation makes a bigger impact on Give To Lincoln Day because nonprofits also get a proportional share of a $350,000 match fund.

The purpose of Give To Lincoln Day is to promote philanthropy in Lincoln and Lancaster County. There are three primary goals: