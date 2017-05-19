A lady here in Lincoln celebrates a big milestone

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

The birthday girl officially turned 105 years young just a few hours ago. She's proud to have lived in Lincoln for the past 89 years.

It's a number most don't blow out the candles to; but with a big deep breath Lillian Bryns did. Lillian says, she's reached 105 with the help of her lord. She says, "He has a plan and understands us. Lillian reflected on her life with me. She was born in 1912 in Missouri, and moved to Nebraska in 1928.

She encouraged her family to move to Lincoln for more opportunities. Lillian says her father was happy after he moved to the capital city.

One of her first jobs was working in a glove factory; which is now part of University of Nebraska Lincoln. She says she married the boy next door.

Lillian says, "We lived a good christian life." The birthday girl says she also remembers the hardships; but it was her lord that kept her going for the last century.







