Lincoln Woman Celebrates Milestone

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

The birthday girl officially turned 105 years young just a few hours ago. She's proud to have lived in Lincoln for the past 89 years.

It's a number most don't blow out the candles to; but with a big deep breath Lillian Bryns did. Lillian says she's reached 105 with the help of her faith. "He has a plan and understands us."

Lillan Bryns was born in 1912 in Missouri, and moved to Nebraska in 1928. Her family soon followed, including her father. One of her first jobs was working in a glove factory; which is now part of University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She also married the boy next door.

Lillian says, "We lived a good Christian life." The birthday girl says she also remembers the hardships; but it was her faith that kept her going for the last century.

We here at Channel 8 KLKN-TV wish her a very Happy Birthday.








