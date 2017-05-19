Lawsuit against Fremont over Costco plant dismissed

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

FREMONT, Neb. (AP)

A lawsuit filed against the city of Fremont over land for a Costco chicken processing plant has been dismissed.

Court records show it was dismissed Thursday at the request of the complainants, but it can be refiled. It's unclear why the complainants sought the dismissal. Their attorney didn't immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

The lawsuit filed last July alleged that the city illegally declared nearly 1,000 acres - including around 400 acres of farmland - to be substandard and blighted so tax increment financing could be used for property improvements the plant needs. Tax increment financing uses the increased property taxes generated by developments to pay off bonds issued to pay for improvements.

Company officials have said plant site work could begin in a few weeks.