Boy, 3, recovering after dad finds him face-down in pond

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a 3-year-old boy is recovering after his father found him floating face-down in a pond several yards from their home in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue.

Bellevue police spokeswoman Laurie Synowiecki says the boy's parents were home when he left his backyard around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. His dad soon went looking for him when he noticed the boy was missing and then found him 60 to 80 yards away in the water. First responders say the boy was unconscious but breathing when they arrived.

The boy was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where his condition has been upgraded to stable.

Police have not released the parents' or the boy's names