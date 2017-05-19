Excellence in Education: Field Trip to State Capital

Posted by Gwen Baumgardner

A group of local fourth grade students spent their day at the state capital. Their field trip was the perfect mix of learning and fun.

Students were from the fourth grade class at North American Martyrs Catholic School.

This morning students got to meet with Senator Mike Hilgers to learn more about the legislature. The students also got to tour the Governor's office and participate in a state capital scavenger hunt.

"I'm excited to learn more about how the state was made. About the great migration in our state, and generally how are state runs here," says Matthew, a student.

This was part of the students Nebraska History field trip. In the afternoon, the students also went to a dairy farm near Firth.