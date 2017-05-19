Nebraska preliminary April jobless rate drops to 3 percent

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

The Nebraska Labor Department says the state's preliminary unemployment rate has dropped a tenth of a point, hitting 3 percent in April compared with 3.1 percent in March.

The February rate was 3.2 percent.

The department said in a report released Friday that the April rate was two-tenths of a point under the year-ago rate of 3.2 percent. The new rate also remained well below the U.S. rate of 4.4 percent in April.

The report says Nebraska nonfarm employment remained above 1 million last month. The private industry segments with the most growth over April were mining and construction, leisure and hospitality, and professional and business services.