EF-1 tornado confirmed near town ravaged by 2014 twister

PILGER, Neb. (AP) _ The National Weather Service has confirmed that a short-lived tornado damaged a farmstead near a northeast Nebraska town that was ravaged by a twister nearly three years ago.

The service says the twister struck the ground around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday near Pilger (PIHL-gur) and roared north a little more than a third of a mile, destroying a machine shed and damaging other buildings on the Cuming County farm. It was rated an EF-1 tornado, with winds of up to 110 mph.

No injuries have been reported.

The June 2014 Pilger tornado killed two people and heavily damaged the town of about 350 residents.

