Former VP Biden to speak at Omaha cancer center dedication

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Former Vice President Joe Biden will deliver the keynote speech next week at the dedication of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha.

The former vice president and longtime U.S. senator from Delaware has led an initiative to end cancer, which took the life of his son, Beau, in 2015.

He'll speak Tuesday at the Omaha cancer research and treatment center's dedication.

The $323 million, 615,000 square-foot Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center will open in early June. It will include a research facility next to a new cancer hospital, as well as an outpatient center with clinics, oncology and other services.

Tickets to Tuesday's ribbon cutting have already been distributed and no additional space for the public is available.