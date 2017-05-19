Man caught in undercover sex sting sent to prison

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A 37-year-old Oxford, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to prison for sending sexually suggestive texts to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Richard Walls was sentenced Tuesday in Lancaster County Court to 6-to-8 years in prison.

He pleaded no contest last month to an attempted felony. Investigators say Walls was caught in a sting operation last fall in which a Lincoln police officer posed online as an underage girl. Police say Walls made contact with the undercover officer and eventually asked to take who he thought was a 15-year-old girl named Amy to Kansas and pay her $100 for sex.

Police say Walls was already a registered sex offender for a 2013 enticement conviction.

Courtesy: The Kearney Hub