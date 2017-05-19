Memorial Day Holiday includes national safety campaign

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

MAY 19, 2017 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — A safe kickoff of the 2017 holiday travel season includes Nebraska’s participation in the national “Click It or Ticket” safety campaign. The focus of this national effort is to get motorists to buckle up, every trip, every time.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign begins Monday, May 22 and runs through Sunday, June 4, encompassing the heavily traveled Memorial Day holiday weekend. “As we head toward the first major holiday of the summer travel season, this national campaign is a tremendous reminder for all of us to always utilize seatbelts while in vehicles,” said Colonel Brad Rice, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Whether one is the driver or an occupant, by wearing your seat belt, you increase the odds of surviving a crash by up to 50 percent. This is one simple step that can help keep all of us stay safe. Buckle up every trip, every time.”

Troopers and communications specialists with the Nebraska State Patrol will put in overtime hours during the “Click It or Ticket” campaign with special emphasis placed on the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The special enforcement is paid for thanks in part to a $27,950 grant from the Nebraska Department of Roads--Highway Safety Office(NDOR-HSO).