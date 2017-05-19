The 1975 Concert moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena

The 1975 concert may have been moved indoors because of rain, but that sure didn't dampen spirits, Friday.

Originally scheduled for Pinewood Bowl, The 1975's concert had to be moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena.

But that didn't stop nearly 100 fans from waiting outside in the chilly weather and rain for hours.

Lisa and Sydney, waited for nearly 27 hours to be one of the first to get into the show.

Lisa Lee and Sydney Neben, who spoke intermittently said, "We've been looking forward to this concert since January, and we're best friends. So, like, we've been looking forward to this for so long. We're looking forward to our bonding experience. I've just been really excited to experience this with my best friend."

Sydney added, "We've met a lot of really good friends, so far and the weather's not as nice as we would've wanted. But it hasn't been as bad as I thought it was going to be, honestly."

For some it was a new experience.

"This is my first concert and I've been saving up for it, actually spent my first paycheck on this," said Mariana Hermosillo.

General Manager of PBA, Tom Lorenz, said the decision to move the concert indoors was a convenience and safety issue, but the fact that it was general admission, helped ease the transition.

Lorenz says, "As a general admission show, it's very easy to do. That way people are still standing in front of the stage, at roughly the same spot they would before. There's no definite set space."

The concert started at 7:15 p.m., Lorenz estimates between 3,500 to 4,000 tickets were sold before hand, but expected more to be bought at the door.

This is The 1975's first concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena and second time in Lincoln.