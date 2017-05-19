The city needs artists for storm drain mural project

The City is seeking 10 local artists to help promote Lincoln’s water quality by painting storm drain inlets.

The purpose of the “UpStream Art - Lincoln” project is to use the City’s stormwater infrastructure to send messages about protecting the water and environment.

The project is an effort of the Watershed Management Division of the Public Works and Utilities Department.

“This project uses art to communicate the function and importance of storm drains,” said Erin Kubicek, the UpStream Art –Lincoln Coordinator with Watershed Management.

“This is an excellent opportunity for artists to have their work displayed in a public space and have a positive impact on water quality in the City of Lincoln.”.

The deadline to apply for the project is June 16, and artists must be Lincoln residents, age 19 and older.

Groups also may apply.

Mural designs must include the phrase “Only Rain in the Drain” incorporated into the artwork, either by itself or as part of a longer message.

Writing may be in English or English/Spanish (bilingual).

Artists will use acrylic paint and Seal-Krete concrete sealer. Paints and sealer will be provided by Watershed Management.

Artists will be required to provide their own brushes, tools and paint containers.

A committee will select designs from those submitted.

The committee will be looking for designs with water or water quality-related themes that emphasize that storm drains lead directly to local waterways.

Designs featuring native wildlife that live in or near the water and their habitat are encouraged but not required.

The designs are scheduled for installation July 17 to 23.

For more information and to apply, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: UpStream) or contact Kubicek at 402-441-4959 or ekubicek@lincoln.ne.gov.

More information on the Watershed Management Division is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: watershed).