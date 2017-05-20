Man sentenced to 6-8 years in prison for sexually suggestive tex - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

The girl was 15-years-old

Man sentenced to 6-8 years in prison for sexually suggestive texts to an underage girl

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A 37-year-old Oxford, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to prison for sending sexually suggestive texts to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Richard Walls was sentenced Tuesday in Lancaster County Court to 6-to-8 years in prison. He pleaded no contest last month to an attempted felony. Investigators say Walls was caught in a sting operation last fall in which a Lincoln police officer posed online as an underage girl

