Judge signs off on charges for man accused of killing a sheriff' - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Arraignment for the hearing is June 19th

Judge signs off on charges for man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - A judge has signed off on the charges against a man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy and wounding another while escaping from an Iowa jail. The Pottawattamie County District judge on Friday also scheduled 24-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty's arraignment hearing for June 19. Authorities say Correa-Carmenaty managed to grab one of the deputies' guns and shoot them before escaping from the Council Bluffs jail. He was recaptured a short time later across the state border in Omaha, Nebraska.

