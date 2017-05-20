Congressman Bacon holds two town halls in Omaha Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Republican Congressman Don Bacon is holding town halls meetings in Omaha.

Bacon, who represents the Omaha area, is slated to speak to constituents and take questions Saturday. His first town hall will start at 10:30 a.m. at the Disabled American Veterans center in south Omaha. Later in the afternoon, he will hold a second town hall at Grandview Middle School in the Elkhorn community.

Bacon says he plans to hold other town halls in North Omaha and Papillion in the coming weeks.

Bacon, elected in November, initially avoided holding town halls, resorting instead to a phone-in constituent conference, to dodge raucous crowds that have dominated congressional constituent meetings across the country. But he later changed his mind and held his first town hall on April 29.