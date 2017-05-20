Nebraska seeking members for several health care board

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska State Board of Health is looking for members to serve on several health care boards.

Professional boards provide recommendations to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for issuing licenses to health care providers. Terms are five years, and most run through November 30, 2022.

There are currently 16 boards with vacancies, including the Board of Advanced Practice Registered Nurses, Board of Alcohol and Drug Counseling, Board of Funeral Directing and Embalming and Board of Psychology.

People interested in serving on a board can get an application by contacting the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Interviews will be conducted on June 18 in Lincoln and on September 17 in Wahoo. Applications must be received by May 31 and August 1, respectively.