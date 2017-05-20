Lincoln seeks volunteers for park cleanup

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Lincoln's Parks and Recreation Department is asking the public to participate in a park cleanup and maintenance program that kicks off this weekend and will continue on various Saturdays throughout the year.

This Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., volunteers are at Antelope Park South to prepare and plant landscape beds.

Other events will be held June 17 at Woods Park, July 15 at Union Plaza, Aug. 19 at the Antelope Park band shell and Sept. 23 at Bowling Lake.

Locations for other events through December will be announced later in the year.

To register as a volunteer, those interested can email ParksVolunteer(at)lincoln.ne.gov.