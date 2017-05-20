Woman attempts to rob The Mill Coffee Shop

She was caught shortly thereafter

A 62-year-old woman tried to rob The Mill Coffee Shop, near 48th and Prescott, Friday at 5:30 p.m.

She walked into the shop saying she had a weapon and demanded money, she got nothing.

She then left the store and was shortly apprehended, just outside of The Mill.

Police have identified her as 62-year-old Katherine Boezell. She has since been booked in jail.