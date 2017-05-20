Nebraska Baseball claims top seed in Big Ten Tournament

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: BIG Ten Conference

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference announced the 2017 Big Ten Baseball Tournament bracket on Saturday, with Nebraska claiming its first ever Big Ten Championship title and earning the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. The Huskers clinched the outright Big Ten Championship with a victory at Penn State on Saturday.

The eight-team, double-elimination tournament begins Wednesday, May 24, with first-round games and continues through Sunday’s championship game on May 28. This year’s tournament will be held at Bart Kaufman Field on the campus of the Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. The tournament champion will earn the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

The first pitch of the 2017 Big Ten Tournament will take place at 10 a.m. (ET) Wednesday when No. 3 Minnesota takes on sixth-seeded Indiana. Second-seeded Michigan will take the field at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday against No. 7 Northwestern. The tournament will continue at 5 p.m. when No. 1 Nebraska plays No. 8 Purdue. The final game on Wednesday will feature No. 4 Maryland and No. 5 Iowa at 8:30 p.m.

Once again this season, BTN will televise all games of the Big Ten Baseball Tournament live, with each game also available on the BTN2Go platform, either online at btn2go.com or through the BTN2Go app. The full bracket can be found attached.

For more information on the Big Ten Tournament, go to bigten.org.