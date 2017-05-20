18-year-old Lincoln East Student Dies - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

A family member and friend found the man

18-year-old Lincoln East Student Dies

Lincoln Police say, an 18-year-old Lincoln East student was found unresponsive by a family member and friend, early Saturday morning.

Paramedics arrived a little after midnight and transported him to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m.

LPD says, it appears to be an overdose.

His name has not been released and an autopsy is pending.

