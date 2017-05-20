The fourth annual Big Red Challenge went on despite some wet conditions.

Around 1,200 military veterans, police, firefighters, first responders children and people from all walks of life competed in the Big Red Challenge.

The race raises awareness for veterans and honors their service.

Race Organizer, Seth Chambers, said, "It was founded by two university students who wanted to help veterans transition back from military life."

The race consisted of a 5-K, two 10-K's, and even a push-up and pull-up contest. Part of the money raised will be donated to the Marine Corp. League, around $5,000 this year.

The rest goes directly to funding the race and all overhead costs of the competition, which are over $140,000. Just four years into the event-- Their biggest goal is to raise more awareness about their mission, so they can get the ball rolling on more donations in the future.

"It's just a great opportunity to be able to come out and support everybody, and all the veterans and stuff. And know that we're all behind them," says Adam Vorderstrasse, who competed.

Police, firefighters, first responders, former and active military all participated free of charge. And for some first-timers the weather wasn't enough to stop them.

Landen Shum, who was with his dad, said, "I'm just glad it is not like pouring on us."

The charity also works with local politicians to make life better for veterans.

In 2014, they partnered with then-Senator Colby Coash to support a bill that will help veterans with tuition and adjust to civilian life.

They hope the Big Red Challenge will help continue to connect veterans with support organizations and unleash their competitive spirit.