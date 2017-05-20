Ceremony honors four National Guard soldiers

Posted by: Abigail Wood

At the Nebraska National Guard Saturday, four soldiers were honored for their role in rescuing another wounded soldier under heavy fire in Afghanistan during a mission back in February.

CW2 William Score, SSG Matthew Hawke, CW2 Hector Lima-Bermudez, and SGT Jared Cornell received the Air Medal of Valor for the event.



"You four team members have made your unit, our state, and our country proud," Governor Pete Ricketts said at the ceremony.

They flew into the heat of battle to rescue a critically wounded Green Beret. They came under heavy fire, and their commanding officer, speaking at the event, says they would have been justified in turning around. But Staff Sergeant Matthew Hawke says that was never on the table.

"That was never an option," he said. "We were there to do our job; one of our comrades was down, so we had to take care of him."

"When you're coming inbound you're talking to the guys on the ground," said Chief William Score. "And you can hear it in their voice, it's time to get them out."

The four say they didn't have much time to think, and relied on instinct. Only after getting the wounded man safely back to base did they see the bullet holes in the helicopter, and reflect on the close shave. They say while it is an honor to be recognized, it's also overwhelming.

"The medal was a surprise," Hawke said. "I feel like everybody in our unit deserves the same thing, we all do the same job, we just had a little bit sportier of a mission that day."

And the wounded soldier they rescued? He's back safe and sound with his family.