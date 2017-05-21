Dollar General robbed

Lincoln Police say, an 18-year-old Lincoln East student was found unresponsive by a family member and friend, early Saturday morning. Paramedics arrived a little after midnight and transported him to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m. LPD says, it appears to be an overdose. His name has not been released and an autopsy is pending.More >>
Investigators say a 16-year-old girl found dead last week in her central Iowa home weighed just 56 pounds and was severely malnourished.
"And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."
The fourth annual Big Red Challenge went on despite some wet conditions. Around 1,200 military veterans, police, firefighters, children and people from all walks of life competed the Big Red Challenge. The race raises awareness for veterans and honors their service. Race Organizer, Seth Chambers, said, "It was founded by two university students who wanted to help veterans transition back from military life." The race consisted of a 5-K, two 10-K's, and even a push-up and...
A group of local fourth grade students spent their day at the state capital. Their field trip was the perfect mix of learning and fun.
The Dollar General near 14th and Superior streets was robbed by a man brandishing a handgun and what appeared to be a taser-like object, between 9:30 and 10 p.m. He threatened two employees and demanded cash, which he got along with the two cellphones from the employees. The suspect is described as a white male between 50 to 60-years-old with dark hair and a mustache. Employees say he walked around the store and asked to use the bathroom before robbing the store.
Ending the weekend sunny and dry...
