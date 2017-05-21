Dollar General robbed

The suspect got away with some cash and two cellphones

The Dollar General near 14th and Superior streets was robbed by a man brandishing a handgun and what appeared to be a taser-like object, a little after 9:30 p.m.

He threatened two employees and demanded cash, which he got along with the two cellphones from the employees.

The suspect is described as a white male between 50 and 60-years-old with dark hair and a mustache.

Employees say he walked around the store and asked to use the bathroom before robbing the store. The man also appeared to have a flashlight with him.