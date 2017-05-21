Man assaulted and robbed

A man was beaten with a club like object and robbed early Sunday morning, around 3:30 a.m. to 4 a.m, near 10th and G streets.

The victim said a person who he knows, came to his door demanding money that he owed him. He then began beating the 56-year-old male victim.

They then where went to a nearby ATM where cash was withdrawn and taken by the suspect.

Police are disclosing a description of the perpetrator because he has already been identified and the incident is under investigation.

The victim suffered and abrasion to the face and neck, but the injuries are not life-threatening.