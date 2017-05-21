Waverly student remembered at graduation

McKenna Smith lost her battle with a rare brain disease in July, but she was given remembrance at Waverly High School's graduation, Sunday.

McKenna would've graduated with most of her classmates, sadly she didn't get the opportunity.

Instead, a floral arrangement set on the main stage of the graduation ceremony to remember the beloved student.

"I remember many memories, but she was such a loving and caring person. She would do anything for anybody, and she'd smile over anything," said her Aunt Allie Mastera.

McKenna died from Huntington's Disease, a rare condition that causes nerve cells in the brain to breakdown. The disease doesn't have a cure, but knowing her fate never broke her spirit.

Kery Wiseman, a teacher of McKenna's, says, "I don't know that she had a negative attitude at any given time during the disease. So, everybody around her tended to stay positive and support her, and I think that was helpful."

Students originally planned to leave a seat open for the would-be graduate, but it was not allowed due to a school policy put in place in 2009.

After a discussion with her parents and students, the school decided on a compromise for a memorial, a purple floral arrangement, Mckenna's favorite color; giving everyone she touched some sense of closure.

"Either in the hallway or the classroom, it was always just a joy to be around her, and I'll miss her...I miss her already," said Wiseman.

To those closest to McKenna, she was known as a bubbly personality, who could light up a room.

"She made anybody's bad day a better day. You could just look at her and you'd smile, she'd smile right back at you," said Mastera.

A simple gesture, to remember an unforgettable person.