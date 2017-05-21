Clothing drive for South Sudan refugees

A local group is holding a clothing drive for children overseas.

Western Bher Elgazal Community USA is collecting clothes for families in South Sudan.

The country is in a declared state of famine, and is under the threat of genocide because of a civil war.

But the one problem not being addressed is clothing.

They are accepting donations at Midwest African Museum on 19th and Q. They will take new or used clothes.

You can donate Monday-Friday from 5 a.m to 7 p.m or Saturday and Sunday 12-4 p.m