Clothing drive for South Sudan refugees

Lincoln Police say, an 18-year-old Lincoln East student was found unresponsive by a family member and friend, early Saturday morning. Paramedics arrived a little after midnight and transported him to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m. LPD says, it appears to be an overdose. His name has not been released and an autopsy is pending.More >>
"And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."More >>
The Dollar General near 14th and Superior streets was robbed by a man brandishing a handgun and what appeared to be a taser-like object, between 9:30 and 10 p.m. He threatened two employees and demanded cash, which he got along with the two cellphones from the employees. The suspect is described as a white male between 50 to 60-years-old with dark hair and a mustache. Employees say he walked around the store and asked to use the bathroom before robbing the store.More >>
Investigators say a 16-year-old girl found dead last week in her central Iowa home weighed just 56 pounds and was severely malnourished.More >>
A local group is holding a clothing drive for children overseasMore >>
Megan is from Indianola, Nebraska. “From the time I could talk, I was on a stage singing, acting dancing or giving speeches”, Megan remembers. She loved helping out on the farm and visiting her Grandma Sina, who was one of the most important and influential people in her life.More >>
The Lincoln Police Department is actively searching for two juveniles, Officials say, 13-year-old Elijah M. Lindhurst and 11-year-old Adian Michael Lindhurst were reported missing Friday, around 5:30 p.m. from their home in Northeast Lincoln. The police say they have searched extensively for the two cousins. LPD says Elijah is a white male, 5'6, 130 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes, while Adian is described as a white male, 5'2, 120 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes. No information a...More >>
Mike Boska, Ph.D., whose expertise in magnetic resonance imaging research benefited countless scientists at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, died Saturday (May 13) in a one-man glider accident near the Blair, Neb., airport.More >>
