Woman accused of stealing thousands in Medicaid fraud - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Woman accused of stealing thousands in Medicaid fraud

Woman accused of stealing thousands in Medicaid fraud

Posted: Updated:

A Lincoln woman is accused of stealing more than $9,000 in Medicaid payroll.

According to court documents, Tammy Bolles, 53,was arrested on two counts of theft.

Officials say Bolles is accused of lying about how many hours she spent helping patients.

She was arrested at her home on Monday morning.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman accused of lying about hours spent helping patients

    Woman accused of lying about hours spent helping patients

    Woman accused of lying about hours spent helping patients

    A Lincoln woman has been accused of stealing from Medicaid by lying about how many hours she spent helping two patients.

    More >>

    A Lincoln woman has been accused of stealing from Medicaid by lying about how many hours she spent helping two patients.

    More >>

  • Mckenna passed away last July

    Waverly student remembered at graduation

    Waverly student remembered at graduation

    McKenna Smith lost her battle with a rare brain disease in July, but she was given remembrance at Waverly High School's graduation, Sunday. McKenna would've graduated with most of her classmates, sadly she didn't get the opportunity.  Instead, a floral arrangement set on the main stage of the graduation ceremony to remember the beloved student. "I remember many memories, but she was such a loving and caring person. She would do anything for anybody, and she'd smile over a...More >>
    McKenna Smith lost her battle with a rare brain disease in July, but she was given remembrance at Waverly High School's graduation, Sunday. McKenna would've graduated with most of her classmates, sadly she didn't get the opportunity.  Instead, a floral arrangement set on the main stage of the graduation ceremony to remember the beloved student. "I remember many memories, but she was such a loving and caring person. She would do anything for anybody, and she'd smile over a...More >>

  • Post-Traumatic Stress in the Emergency Room

    Post-Traumatic Stress in the Emergency Room

    "And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."

    More >>

    "And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.