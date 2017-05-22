Woman accused of stealing thousands in Medicaid fraud

A Lincoln woman has been accused of stealing from Medicaid by lying about how many hours she spent helping two patients.More >>
A Lincoln woman has been accused of stealing from Medicaid by lying about how many hours she spent helping two patients.More >>
"And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."More >>
"And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."More >>
Lincoln Police say, an 18-year-old Lincoln East student was found unresponsive by a family member and friend, early Saturday morning. Paramedics arrived a little after midnight and transported him to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m. LPD says, it appears to be an overdose. His name has not been released and an autopsy is pending.More >>
Lincoln Police say, an 18-year-old Lincoln East student was found unresponsive by a family member and friend, early Saturday morning. Paramedics arrived a little after midnight and transported him to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m. LPD says, it appears to be an overdose. His name has not been released and an autopsy is pending.More >>
A local group is holding a clothing drive for children overseasMore >>
A local group is holding a clothing drive for children overseasMore >>
Matilda The Musical is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her destiny. Check performance and ticket information. Also you can register for a chance to win four tickets to see a performance.More >>
Matilda The Musical is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her destiny. Check performance and ticket information. Also you can register for a chance to win four tickets to see a performance.More >>
The Dollar General near 14th and Superior streets was robbed by a man brandishing a handgun and what appeared to be a taser-like object, between 9:30 and 10 p.m. He threatened two employees and demanded cash, which he got along with the two cellphones from the employees. The suspect is described as a white male between 50 to 60-years-old with dark hair and a mustache. Employees say he walked around the store and asked to use the bathroom before robbing the store.More >>
The Dollar General near 14th and Superior streets was robbed by a man brandishing a handgun and what appeared to be a taser-like object, between 9:30 and 10 p.m. He threatened two employees and demanded cash, which he got along with the two cellphones from the employees. The suspect is described as a white male between 50 to 60-years-old with dark hair and a mustache. Employees say he walked around the store and asked to use the bathroom before robbing the store.More >>
Investigators say a 16-year-old girl found dead last week in her central Iowa home weighed just 56 pounds and was severely malnourished.More >>
Investigators say a 16-year-old girl found dead last week in her central Iowa home weighed just 56 pounds and was severely malnourished.More >>
contest rules
CONTEST RULESMore >>
A little warmer today with a mix of clouds and sun, a few evening t-showers possible...More >>
A little warmer today with a mix of clouds and sun, a few evening t-showers possible...More >>