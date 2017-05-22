Norfolk man accused of committing wire fraud - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Norfolk man accused of committing wire fraud

Posted:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A 46-year-old Norfolk man has been accused of wire fraud related to a construction scam.

Court records show Bradley Leffers faces seven counts.

Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

His first U.S. District Court hearing is scheduled for June 7 in Lincoln.

Federal prosecutors say Leffers operated a business under the name of Rocklin Steel Buildings from June 2013 through July 2014.

Court documents say Leffers made agreements with at least 14 customers to construct metal buildings on the customers' properties.

He took down payments and partial payments from them, saying the money would be used to buy building materials.

Prosecutors say Leffers didn't buy the materials and instead used the nearly $509,000 for himself.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mckenna passed away last July

    Waverly student remembered at graduation

    Waverly student remembered at graduation

    McKenna Smith lost her battle with a rare brain disease in July, but she was given remembrance at Waverly High School's graduation, Sunday. McKenna would've graduated with most of her classmates, sadly she didn't get the opportunity.  Instead, a floral arrangement set on the main stage of the graduation ceremony to remember the beloved student. "I remember many memories, but she was such a loving and caring person. She would do anything for anybody, and she'd smile over a...More >>
    McKenna Smith lost her battle with a rare brain disease in July, but she was given remembrance at Waverly High School's graduation, Sunday. McKenna would've graduated with most of her classmates, sadly she didn't get the opportunity.  Instead, a floral arrangement set on the main stage of the graduation ceremony to remember the beloved student. "I remember many memories, but she was such a loving and caring person. She would do anything for anybody, and she'd smile over a...More >>

  • Post-Traumatic Stress in the Emergency Room

    Post-Traumatic Stress in the Emergency Room

    "And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."

    More >>

    "And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."

    More >>

  • Clothing drive for South Sudan refugees

    Clothing drive for South Sudan refugees

    Clothing drive for South Sudan refugees

    A local group is holding a clothing drive for children overseas

    More >>

    A local group is holding a clothing drive for children overseas

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.